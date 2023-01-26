Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Rises By 1,722.2%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 1,722.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 166.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,804,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,520 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 453.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 603,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 735,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDHA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.