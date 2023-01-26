Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Grows By 2,100.0%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of RCG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056. RENN Fund has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.
RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.
