Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Grows By 2,100.0%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RCG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056. RENN Fund has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

RENN Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RENN Fund

About RENN Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in RENN Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RENN Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 408,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

