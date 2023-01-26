Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Drops By 60.8%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEDXF stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 79.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

