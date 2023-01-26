Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Decreases By 55.9%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $92,787.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 928,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,693 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 112,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 6,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.55. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.