Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Decreases By 55.9%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $92,787.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 6,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.55. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western New England Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
Read More
