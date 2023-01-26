Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Declines By 65.9%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,044,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xcelerate Stock Performance

Xcelerate stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate, Inc engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

