Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Declines By 56.5%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the December 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yunji Stock Performance

Shares of Yunji stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 278,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunji

Yunji Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yunji by 161.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.