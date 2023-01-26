Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,818,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 137,670 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 253.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sientra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Sientra Stock Up 0.6 %

Sientra stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.10). Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 381.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Articles

