Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Update

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the December 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Signal Gold Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS SGNLF traded up C$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.26. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25. Signal Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.72.
About Signal Gold
