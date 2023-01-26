Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Silgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 21,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3,096.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 45.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 102,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

