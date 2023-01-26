Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.70.

SLGN stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at $581,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,481,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

