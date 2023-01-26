Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 96,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver One Resources (SLVRF)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.