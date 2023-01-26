Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 96,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

