Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.74. 42,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 121,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Similarweb Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $499.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 141.06% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The company had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 15.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

