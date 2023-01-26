Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.5 %

SFNC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 410,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,143. Simmons First National has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.