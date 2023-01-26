Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

