Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in January

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sims Price Performance

Shares of Sims stock remained flat at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Get Sims alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sims in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.