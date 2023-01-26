Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKSBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.