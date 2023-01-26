Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham Sells 2,716 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $109.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.