SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.49 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49), RTT News reports. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 995,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,077. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $220,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 72.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

