Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,698,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 640,156 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.14.

Slam Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAM. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 97.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

