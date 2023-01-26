SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Shares Up 0.4%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. 314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.