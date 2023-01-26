SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 4,450.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMCAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. SMC has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SMC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

