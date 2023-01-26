Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Snap to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE SNAP opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 753.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
