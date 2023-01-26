Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Snap to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 753.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

