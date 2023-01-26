SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC cut SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.00. 24,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,642. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion. Analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

