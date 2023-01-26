Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Asset Management Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 5.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.28.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $329.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

