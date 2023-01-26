SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

