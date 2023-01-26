SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Up 0.1%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.79 and last traded at $47.71. 2,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 12.41% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

