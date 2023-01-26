Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Trading Down 4.2%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $161.50 and last traded at $161.50. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $168.50.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.53.
Soitec Company Profile
Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.
