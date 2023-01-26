Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.50 on March 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.00.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
