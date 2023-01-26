Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $97,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 101.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $201,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

