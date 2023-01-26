Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SWN opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

