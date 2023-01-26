SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.58

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.58, with a volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

SP Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 24.42%. On average, analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $173,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SP Plus by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $4,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in SP Plus by 61.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

