SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,407 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.07 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

