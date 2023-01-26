SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.11 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.79.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

