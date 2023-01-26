SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 12,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.35.
SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

