SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Lowered by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,686,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,692,000 after buying an additional 667,462 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $127.22. 248,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,385. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.03.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

