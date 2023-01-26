Spell Token (SPELL) Price Hits $0.0007

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Spell Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $80.22 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

