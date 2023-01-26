SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the December 31st total of 67,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on SPI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:SPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 77,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

SPI Energy ( NASDAQ:SPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPI. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPI Energy by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPI Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

