Spire Wealth Management Buys 208,372 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.24% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $51,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after buying an additional 992,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,560,000 after buying an additional 1,951,443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,080,000 after buying an additional 1,033,957 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,412,000.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 976,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

