Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,321 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.21. 1,511,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,772. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

