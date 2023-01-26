Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,013 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,949,000 after acquiring an additional 508,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,830,000 after buying an additional 350,610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.35. 418,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,781. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

