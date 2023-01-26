Spire Wealth Management Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.06. 719,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

