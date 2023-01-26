Spire Wealth Management Sells 111,383 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,383 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 375,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

