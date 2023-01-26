Spire Wealth Management Sells 38,294 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,294 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.87% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBND traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 235,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $52.04.

