Spire Wealth Management Sells 42,010 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,010 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $46.88. 49,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,765. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

