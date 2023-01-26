Spire Wealth Management Sells 9,085 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMT traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $219.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.40. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

