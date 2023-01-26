Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,796 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

ACWX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.70. 387,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,787. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

