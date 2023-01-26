Square Token One Day Volume Hits $465,546.66 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $38.09 million and $465,546.66 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be bought for approximately $18.42 or 0.00080062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00403183 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.87 or 0.28300445 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00589637 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.34797134 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $377,937.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

