S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Gap Up to $32.28

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $34.25. S&T Bancorp shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 6,337 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

