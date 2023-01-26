Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,730,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,831 shares during the period. Stantec comprises about 3.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 8.79% of Stantec worth $429,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Stantec by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stantec by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 10,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,755. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Stantec had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $889.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on STN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Stantec Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

