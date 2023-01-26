Status Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Status has a total market cap of $102.72 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030014 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00218394 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,923,400,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,923,400,025.430868 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02624931 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,452,873.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

